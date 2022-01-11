A nurse’s 7 tips to combat burnout

The key is to link it to a task, she added. “(E)very time you’re at the Pyxsis or the Omnicel, put your finger down on the reader, close your eyes and take a deep breath.”

“And don’t do one of those sighs that leads to a defeated slouch. Sit up straight and make your Respiratory Therapist proud of that big deep breath,” she wrote.

Get a hobby

According to a 2013 study published in the British Journal of Occupational Therapy, knitting has health benefits for nurses. Simply casting on, winding yarn and clacking needles can increase cognitive functioning and make people feel calm and happy.

Not your thing? You can also try photography or gardening. “Whatever has crossed your mental sphere and piqued your interest, do just that,” Yadzi wrote.

Invest in yourself

Whether you’re in to spas or the outdoors, self-care is important.

Physical therapist Brett Sears, the owner of Capital Region Physical Therapy, explained that both wet and dry saunas, or any activity that delivers acute whole-body thermotherapy of 98-110 degrees Fahrenheit helps increase circulation.

Being outside, especially in winter, comes with its own benefits, from getting much needed vitamin D to increasing brown adipose tissue to strengthening your heart.

Get away

Breaking up your routine and getting away from work drama can go a long way toward relieving stress.

“Taking a weekend to check out a local retreat, or even a short day trip somewhere close to window shop and eat a nice dinner can help you clear your head and get some distance from work,” Yadzi wrote.

Focus on why you like your job

It’s not all bad, is it? Maybe you enjoy joking with your patients or learning new technical procedures.

“Whatever it is, enjoy it, dwell on that aspect of the job, and not the parts that drive you nuts,” Yadzi wrote. “Let those parts roll off of you like butter on a hot biscuit.”

Gain perspective

Today’s woes won’t be weighing you down forever, Yadzi wrote.

“Back when I started my nursing career, I fell into a strange depression that came from a place of starting a career I didn’t know if I really liked, working nights, and feeling really alone and incompetent to boot,” she wrote. “Now looking back (that was only a handful of years ago) I realize that those first few years were just a small speck on the timeline of my life.”

If things are difficult right now, remember that you have an essential career that is versatile and can set you up for anything else you’d like to do.

Stop the negative thoughts

If you’re the type to spiral into negative self-talk whenever something doesn’t go your way, then you’re probably not going to enjoy your job.

“I am learning to catch myself at the beginning of those spirals and stop myself in my tracks,” Yadzi wrote. “I will repeat my mantra: ‘Good job, Mariam! You’re doing a great job.’”

It might feel fake at first, but forcing yourself to say nice things can make a difference, she wrote.

“Remember, if you’re down about nursing, it’s very possible that this feeling won’t last forever,” Yadzi concluded. “Take those deep breaths and do what is best for you in the new year.”

Mariam Yadzi is a writer and travel nurse from El Paso, Texas. After three years in the intensive care unit, she hit the road with her husband and two pups, living in San Francisco, Tennessee and Los Angeles. Currently in New York City, she is a nurse journalist for Nurse.org.