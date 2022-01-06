Four questions to help you plan your next nursing career move

Or maybe you’re interested in helping people look and feel their best; in that case you may want to look into aesthetic nursing.

Aesthetic nurse practitioners are advanced practice registered nurses who specialize in cosmetic medical procedures. According to nurse.org, the clinical procedures aesthetic nurse practitioners can perform or oversee include:

injections of dermal fillers or Botox to improve the appearance of crows’ feet and wrinkles, to make lips look fuller and to counter the effects of aging

sclerotherapy procedures to eliminate varicose veins through the injection of a solution into the veins

laser skin treatments such as microdermabrasion, photo facial and tattoo removal.

Why did you get into nursing?

Nurse.org suggests you think about the beliefs and values that drew you to this profession in the first place and see if that leads you in any particular direction.

What do you want to change about your current role?

Perhaps the most important question, the site states, is: What do you need in your next career? This could be a number of things, but only you will know what matters most to you.

