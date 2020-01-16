Sweating out the stress: When saunas are great for nurses

Finnish sports and health scientists also conducted a review of literature published in 2018. It found sauna bathing, popular in that country for at least two millennia, “may be linked to several health benefits, which include reduction in the risk of vascular diseases such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and neurocognitive diseases.” Just as impressive, the social and pleasurable sauna habit can reduce the risk of pulmonary diseases and assuage arthritis, headaches and even the flu.

But don’t think all those benefits put an ongoing sauna experience out of your reach. "Sauna bathing is inexpensive and widely accessible with Finnish-style saunas more often used in family, group, and public settings and infrared saunas more commonly built and marketed for individual use," the RMIT researchers explained.

Even though Atlanta is worlds away from the Finnish and Australian researchers, saunas have become a popular pastime in the area. Nurses who want to tap into sauna benefits have plenty of options in the area.

Numerous health clubs offer saunas, and the infrared sauna studio franchise based in Los Angeles, HotBox Sauna Studio, currently has Atlanta locations in Vinings and Sandy Springs. In 2020, HotBox is expanding with two more locations in Buckhead and Midtown. A typical HotBox session takes 45 minutes in a private booth and includes chromotherapy options, music and Netflix. Hotbox reports that in addition to detoxing and skin benefits, some clients leave up to 600 calories lighter after a session. A more sociable sauna option is the traditional Korean bathhouse and sauna at Je Ju Sauna in Duluth (3555 Gwinnett Place Drive NW, 678-336-7414).

Best of all, researchers from Eastern Finland have discovered that one sauna experience is good, and frequent visits are even better. According to research published in the American Journal of Hypertension in 2017, white men ages 42-60 who took saunas four to seven times a week reduced their risk of developing hypertension over almost 25 years. Even nurses who plan to retire before they’ve worked two more decades can enjoy the health benefits of saunas for a long time to come.

