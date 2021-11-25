5 reasons to become a nurse entrepreneur

Being your own boss “offers you the opportunity to work in a clinical setting as a freelance nurse. If you prefer providing hospice care, you can work exclusively in that area. You can choose an area of interest, or you can choose jobs based on the level of patient interaction you desire,” DailyNurse wrote.

Having a voice

If you feel your opinions and ideas are ignored or not appreciated in your current job, you’ll love being a freelance nurse. Because companies will hire you for your expertise, they will pay you to share your insights.

“You can work as an expert witness, consultant, or in other positions in which your clients will value your thoughts. There are many entrepreneurial opportunities in which clients will pay your fee specifically to take advantage of your experience and ideas,” DailyNurse wrote.

Making bank

Nurses tired of working overtime for no extra money might want to consider becoming an entrepreneur. You can set your own rate and how many hours you work, so you could eventually make the same amount of money — or more — in less time.

“The degree of success you achieve will depend on how well you can hone your business acumen. As long as you continue to learn and grow as an entrepreneur, you will achieve greater success over time,” according to the blog.

Reduce burnout risk

Studies have shown growing burnout rates among nurses. “Before the COVID-19 pandemic, research showed nurses’ burnout rates around 40%,” said Holly Wei, Ph.D., RN, CPN, NEA-BC, associate professor at East Carolina University’s College of Nursing. Now, that figure has grown to 70% of nurses who report experiencing burnout as of January 2021, according to a recent COVID-19 update from the International Council of Nurses.

Working in a variety of environments can keep some nurses excited about their professional. “This can involve pursuing different areas of nursing to spice up your work-related experiences, or you might become a traveling nurse to experience different cultures from around the world,” DailyNurse wrote. “You can experience a new opportunity as frequently as you like, or choose a specific area of work that you find especially interesting.”

