5 habits for a happier life, according to a psychologist

2 minutes ago

The United States took a tumble in the latest World Happiness Report, falling to 23rd place among developed countries. It was the first time America fell out of the top 20.

According to social psychologist Sonja Lyubomirsky, professor of psychology at the University of California, some people are just happier than others. Those who aren’t, however, might be able to change that by changing their habits.

Here are five ways you can work toward a happier life, according to an expert:

Embrace the ‘flow’ state

By embracing a hobby or project, you can fully engage your mind — allowing your joy to slowly creep front and center.

ExploreOlder adults in 9 countries happier than those in U.S.

“When you’re so fully engaged in what you’re doing that you don’t notice the passage of time, you are in a state called ‘flow,’ which is associated with joy,” Lyubomirsky told CNN. “Try to increase the number of flow experiences in your daily life in which you ‘lose’ yourself — experiences that are challenging and absorbing.”

Give back

From paying for the toll of the car behind you to picking up neighborhood litter, practicing random acts of kindness not only can improve your mood, but also can help maintain close relationships (the next big step in improving happiness).

“Being kind to other people brings on a cascade of positive results. It makes you feel generous and capable, leads you to feel grateful about your own situation, and gives you a greater sense of interconnectedness with the world,” Lyubomirsky said.

“It also gives joy to other people and leads them to like you more and reciprocate in your times of need, which, in turn, helps nurture your own self-esteem,” she added. “Thus, practicing acts of kindness activates what positive psychologists call an ‘upward spiral.’”

Nurture

Personal relationships affect happiness more than money or even health, so investing in the people around you can yield big returns.

“Spending more quality time with your partner, spouse, or kids, or reconnecting with old friends, are sure-fire ways to increase your own and others’ average levels of joy,” Lyubomirsky said. “This week, pick a relationship in need of strengthening, and invest time and energy in healing, cultivating, affirming, and enjoying it.”

ExploreAre married people truly happier? Here’s what the data says

Count your blessings

Maintaining a positive perspective by taking stock of the good things in your life can have a significant effect.

“One way to do this is by taking time during the week to consider the three or five things for which you are currently grateful,” Lyubomirsky said. “This can be done through contemplation when you’re going to sleep at night or during your commute, by writing in a journal, or by sharing your grateful thoughts with a close other.”

Celebrate

Celebrating success has been linked to happier living, making it a great way to add some joy into your life.

“So, when you or your spouse or cousin or best friend wins an honor, congratulate them and celebrate,” Lyubomirsky said. “Try to enjoy the occasion to the fullest. Passing on and rejoicing in good news leads you to relish and soak up the present moment, as well as to foster connections with others.”

It’s also important to acknowledge your own big accomplishments.

“Don’t shy away from pride — pat yourself on the back, tell yourself how hard you’ve worked for this moment, imagine how impressed people might be,” she added.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

