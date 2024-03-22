Aging in Atlanta

Older adults in 9 countries happier than those in U.S.

Much like the overall World Happiness Report, Nordic countries dominate list for people 60 and older

By
16 minutes ago

The results are in, and people 60 or older are the happiest in the entire United States. That being said, there are nine other countries where older adults are happier than Americans.

That’s according to the latest World Happiness Report, which takes a deep-dive into the joyfulness of each stage of a person’s life. The report revealed older adults are happiest in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland, in that order. New Zealand, the Netherlands, Canada and Australia were ranked sixth through ninth, respectively, with American older adults trailing in 10th place.

ExploreIs your blood aging your brain? It might increase your dementia risk

The countries where older adults are the happiest are not necessarily as inviting for younger people, however. The United States, for instance, didn’t even break the top 20 for overall happiness.

“The top 10 countries have remained much the same since before COVID,” according to the report. “Finland is still top, with Denmark now very close, and all five Nordic countries in the top 10. But in the next 10, there is more change, with the transition countries of Eastern Europe rising in happiness (especially Czechia, Lithuania and Slovenia). Partly for this reason the United States and Germany have fallen to 23 and 24 in the rankings.”

So what determines what makes older adults are the happiest? It’s complicated.

ExploreAtlanta senior living facility named best in Southeast, top 10 in U.S.

“It’s not just about what income you have,” John Helliwell, founding editor of the report and professor emeritus at the University of British Columbia Vancouver School of Economics, told AARP. “It’s what education you have access to﻿, what health care you have access to﻿, ho﻿w safe are the streets in which you walk, how friendly are your neighbors, do you have access to equality of regard, regardless of your color, religion, or background?”

Nordic countries have figured that out, he said, and that’s why they top the list.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
Money, threats and power: A lawmaker-led jail monitoring company’s rise in Georgia

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia’s Senate is a launchpad for culture war legislation
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

PG A.M.: Lt. Gov. Jones won’t address personal benefit of new hospital regs

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A Georgia father’s heroism in Vietnam and a mother’s vow

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A Georgia father’s heroism in Vietnam and a mother’s vow

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

A.M. ATL: 🍌 Banana ball arrives in metro Atlanta
The Latest

How you walk a curved line might reveal cognitive decline
Is your blood aging your brain? It might increase your dementia risk
Why collagen supplements might not give you the results you’d like
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many