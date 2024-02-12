Are married people truly happier? Here’s what the data says

“Things like race and age and gender and education matter,” University of Virginia professor of sociology and director of the National Marriage Project Bradford Wilcox told CNN. “But marriage seems to matter more than those things when it comes to something like this measure of kind of living your best life.”

“We’re social animals,” he added. “And as Aristotle said, we are hardwired to connect.”

According to Boston psychologist Dr. Monica O’Neal, however, getting married is not necessarily a shortcut to a happier life. It remains difficult to say if marriage is the root cause of higher levels of happiness.

“I still believe that those who have unhappy marriages are probably less happy than those who are single,” she told CNN.

Jonathan Rothwel added, “I don’t think we’re ever going to get to a point in social science where we can say whether or not and with any precision whether marriage causes happiness.”

With that in mind, the increased levels of happiness being reported in married couples could be do a rising trend.

“In my practice over the last decade I’ve noticed a gradual shift from the ‘romantic marriage’ to the ‘companionate marriage,’ meaning that people are increasingly choosing spouses at the outset who are more like best friends than passion-partners,” licensed marriage and family therapist Ian Kerner told CNN.