5 foods a cardiologist avoids to improve her heart health

If you’re worried about not getting enough calcium, add broccoli, kale, oranges, beans, edamame, figs and other calcium-rich foods to your diet.

Diet sodas

Less sugar doesn’t necessarily equal healthy.

Artificial sweeteners “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar,” French researchers wrote in an observational study, even considering the “extensive use of these substances in products on the global market.”

In addition to water — maybe with some fruit or mint — Klodus said she drinks “tea, which is full of heart-healthy compounds that help fight inflammation and cell damage. Black and green tea have been associated with a lower risk of heart attack and stroke.”

Bread

“Many people are surprised to learn that bread and baked goods are some of the biggest contributors of sodium in our diets,” Klodus wrote. One plain bagel, for example, contains a third of the American Heart Association’s recommended daily intake of sodium.

A healthier alternative is bread in which you can see grains and seeds throughout, and that have at least 3 grams of fiber per 100 calories.

Margarine

If you need to spread something creamy and delicious on your multigrain bread, you’ll want to check the ingredients in your margarine. Although partially hydrogenated oils were banned in 2015, many margarines still contain palm oil, which can raise your cholesterol, Klodus wrote.

“Margarine made from olive oil or flax oil are better choices. Olive oil contains only minor levels of saturated fat and no trans fats,” she wrote.

Granola bars

Although touted as a healthy alternative to candy, many granola bars contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners and palm oil, the downsides of each previously mentioned.

Instead, Klodus wrote, eat raw nuts by themselves and oatmeal for breakfast. Use dried or fresh fruit as a sweetener instead of sugar.

