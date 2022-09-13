Study: Artificial sweeteners linked to increased risk of cardiovascular disease

The September 7 study involved more than 103,000 French adults, nearly 80% of whom were female. Participants filled out a questionnaires about food, exercise, health and more both at the beginning of the study and every six months after for about nine years.

What makes this study, published in the journal the BMJ, different from previous ones is its inclusion of food in addition to beverages.

“Beverages are, of course, a significant source of artificial sweeteners, but these sweeteners seem to be showing up in foods you wouldn’t think of, such as crackers and bread,” Lori Chong, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian, told Healthline.

“Based on other studies and this one, it appears wise to limit artificial sweeteners,” said Dr. Elizabeth H. Dineen, a cardiologist at the Susan Samueli Integrative Institute at UCI Health in Orange County, Calif.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.