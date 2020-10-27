Artificially sweetened drinks as bad for heart as sugary ones, study finds

A French research team looked at data from the French NutriNet-Santé cohort to investigate the relationship between the risk of cardiovascular disease and consuming sugary drinks and artificially sweetened drinks.

In a research letter published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the team wrote that “sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, which suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be a healthy alternative.”