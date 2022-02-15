7 lifestyle strategies to prevent heart disease

Be physically active. Regular, daily physical activity can lower the risk of heart disease. Physical activity helps control your weight. It also reduces the chances of developing other conditions that might strain the heart, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes.

Eat a heart-healthy diet. A healthy diet can help protect the heart, improve blood pressure and cholesterol, and reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Two examples of heart-healthy food plans are the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension eating plan and the Mediterranean diet.

Maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight, especially around the middle of the body, increases the risk of heart disease. Excess weight can lead to conditions that increase the chances of developing heart disease, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes.

Get good quality sleep. People who don’t get enough sleep have a higher risk of obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes and depression. Most adults need at least seven hours of sleep each night.

Manage stress. Some people cope with stress in unhealthy ways, such as overeating, drinking or smoking. Finding alternative ways to manage stress, including physical activity, relaxation exercises or meditation, can improve your health.

Get regular health screenings. High blood pressure and high cholesterol can damage the heart and blood vessels. But without testing, you probably won’t know whether you have these conditions. Regular screening can tell you what your numbers are and whether you need to take action.

