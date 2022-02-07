Women’s heart attack symptoms vary. What to look for

“Although chest pain still is part of the symptom profile, it’s usually not the most severe symptom.”

She said shortness of breath, nausea and a powerful feeling of fatigue or unease can also signal a heart attack in a woman. And that pain?

“And they may have the pain going into their back or even be located exclusively between their shoulder blades. Or you can have it up into the neck, into the jaw,” Mankad said.

The bottom line is there’s more variation in heart attack symptoms in women. And women tend to wait to get them investigated.

“Women are very quick to get their husbands in when something is happening. But when it is they, themselves, they’re putting it, sort of, on the end of a to-do list,” Mankad said.

When it comes to heart health, Mankad said, you should put yourself first.

“Never ignore your symptom,” she said.

