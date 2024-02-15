Willis spars with Trump’s Atlanta lawyer

Willis said Wade never came to her home in South Fulton. She added that she had to move out the residence in early 2021 due to safety concerns. She said she moved into a Hapeville condo that former friend Robin Yeartie had previously lived in. Wade visited her there several times, she said.

The district attorney backed Wade’s account of when their friendship became a romantic relationship, contradicting the testimony of Yeartie, who said they started dating in late 2019.

Willis said she and Wade were “very good friends” prior to Nov. 1, 2021, when she hired Wade to work on the election interference case.

“I don’t consider my relationship with him before then to be romantic,” she said. “I’m not a hand-holder.”

The district attorney said her romantic relationship with Wade began between February and early April of 2022. She said she didn’t tell any Fulton County employees about the fact that her relationship with Wade had developed.

“I never tell people at work who I’m dating,” Willis said. “I’m extremely private. That I kept something private, that’s my private life, is no mystery to anyone.”

Willis said she and Wade stopped sleeping together in June or July of 2023. She said their romantic relationship ended, in her opinion, when they had a “tough conversation” in August.