BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Fulton DA Fani Willis takes stand in court hearing examining her relationship with prosecutor
Politics

Willis spars with Trump’s Atlanta lawyer

By
3 minutes ago

Examination of district attorney Fani Willis by Donald Trump’s lawyer grew heated at times as she repeatedly asked him to stop yelling at her.

Steve Sadow questioned Willis about her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade as well as her living arrangements while in office.

Judge Scott McAfee interrupted the questioning at times to keep Willis and Sadow on track. He urged Sadow to move on from questions that Willis had already answered, and asked Willis to keep her responses succinct.

Willis said Wade never came to her home in South Fulton. She added that she had to move out the residence in early 2021 due to safety concerns. She said she moved into a Hapeville condo that former friend Robin Yeartie had previously lived in. Wade visited her there several times, she said.

The district attorney backed Wade’s account of when their friendship became a romantic relationship, contradicting the testimony of Yeartie, who said they started dating in late 2019.

Willis said she and Wade were “very good friends” prior to Nov. 1, 2021, when she hired Wade to work on the election interference case.

“I don’t consider my relationship with him before then to be romantic,” she said. “I’m not a hand-holder.”

The district attorney said her romantic relationship with Wade began between February and early April of 2022. She said she didn’t tell any Fulton County employees about the fact that her relationship with Wade had developed.

“I never tell people at work who I’m dating,” Willis said. “I’m extremely private. That I kept something private, that’s my private life, is no mystery to anyone.”

Willis said she and Wade stopped sleeping together in June or July of 2023. She said their romantic relationship ended, in her opinion, when they had a “tough conversation” in August.

Attorney Steve Sadow, former President Donald Trump’s lead attorney in the case, questions Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Journalist Rosie Manins is a legal affairs reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.