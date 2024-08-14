Immigration and the election: What do you want to know?

Do you know your stuff? This November, it’s not just candidates on the ballot – in Georgia, important issues are at play that will impact folks across party lines. We’ve talked to voters from the Georgia coast to the northern and eastern borders of our state. And you’ve told us the things that matter most to you: crime and gun violence, economy, health, housing and immigration.

I’m Lautaro Grinspan, I cover immigration for the AJC. Republicans and Democrats represent starkly different visions on this topic. Donald Trump has pledged to build the biggest deportation program in the nation’s history, replete with sweeping raids and sprawling detention camps. If elected, he would also reintroduce a Muslim travel ban and put an end to birthright citizenship. Kamala Harris has said that she would revive a bipartisan bill to boost border security. During past races, she has taken stances in support of immigrant rights.

I want to help you see past the bluster and rhetoric to understand what’s really going with immigration in 2024. Let’s talk about the border policy, how immigration impacts everyday life in Georgia, and more.

Ask your questions below. We will answer your top submitted questions ahead of the election. Let us help you know your stuff.

But to give you a head start, here’s what you should know.

Fact 1:

President Biden oversaw record levels of illegal border crossings, which averaged 2 million per year from 2021 to 2023. New restrictions on the asylum system implemented by the administration earlier this year helped bring crossings down sharply in 2024. Illegal crossings per year never reached the one million mark under Trump.

Fact 2:

The Biden administration has paired restrictions at the border with an expansion of pathways for people to come to the country legally. The refugee program has grown. A new parole system is permitting 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to come legally every month. And this summer, the administration announced new protections for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens.

Fact 3.

This February, a killing on the University of Georgia campus put the state at the center of the national immigration debate. The man charged in the killing of nursing student Laken Riley is a Venezuelan national who entered the country unlawfully. President Trump invokes Riley’s death frequently on the campaign trail. Here in Georgia, lawmakers reacted by passing a law that calls for closer collaboration between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials.