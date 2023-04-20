Georgia is changing citizen and felon verification after Fair Fight trial

Election officials waited to modify verification practices until after the February launch of an upgraded statewide voter registration system called GARViS, which stands for the Georgia Registered Voter Information System.

“These changes in GARViS will provide tighter and more accurate matching criteria for counties to utilize when they conduct regular felon matching,” Raffensperger said in a statement. Election officials will also more regularly use a federal immigration verification service called SAVE “that will add to amplified automation and efficiency,” he said.

Fair Fight Action CEO Cianti Stewart-Reid said state election officials should work with more urgency to ensure the government doesn’t hinder legitimate voters.

“When it comes to protecting voting rights and improving voter access, Secretary Raffensperger is really all talk and no action,” Stewart-Reid said. “It’s been plenty of time for the secretary of state to work on reducing Georgia’s unconstitutional and racially discriminatory barriers to the ballot box.”

During the trial, an expert witness for Fair Fight Action testified that 87% of voters flagged because their citizenship couldn’t be verified were people of color as of January 2020.

Then in March 2022, a review by the secretary of state’s office showed that 63% of about 4,500 voters with pending registrations were found to be citizens after a check of federal records. Election officials investigated the registrations of those whose citizenship couldn’t be confirmed, and none of them had cast a ballot in an election.

In his ruling, Jones declined to order the secretary of state to conduct a more rigorous citizenship verification process because it was already being implemented. Officials for the secretary of state’s office said during the trial that the project would take one to three months.

Jones found that Georgia’s process of identifying potential felons “severely burdened voters,” but he didn’t find a violation by the state government because county election officials are ultimately responsible.

Under the new felon matching process, election officials are checking first names, last names, birth dates and the last four digits of Social Security numbers. The previous system that relied on last names, birth dates, gender and race is no longer in use.

If the secretary of state’s office hadn’t followed the judge’s recommendations, county elections offices could have faced potential lawsuits at a time when they need to be preparing for next year’s elections, said Ryan Germany, a former attorney for Raffensperger’s office.