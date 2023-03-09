Upgraded Georgia voter registration system speeds up elections

Both voters and election workers will experience improvements under the new system, said Christina Redden, assistant elections director in Glynn County.

New voter registrations and address changes will be updated almost instantly after information is verified, and voters will be able to quickly see that their ballot has been counted on the state’s My Voter Page. In addition, a faster connection to the system will keep early voting lines moving, she said.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Redden said. “It’s just automatic. It happens within minutes.”

Voter registration information will be stored on remote servers that comply with federal government security requirements for cloud data.

GARViS took 15 months to implement since Raffensperger announced it in January 2022. The system is hosted by Salesforce, a large software company. MTX Group Inc., a technology consulting firm, developed the user interface for election officials. Transform, a tech consulting company, handled logistics and project oversight.