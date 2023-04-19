Fox payout is a ‘vindication’ for Georgia elections, Raffensperger says

“Fox News knew what they were putting out there were falsehoods,” said Raffensperger, a Republican who supported Trump’s reelection. “It was really a major disinformation campaign when you had a candidate that lost and couldn’t accept it.”

Fox acknowledged in a statement that the court found “certain claims about Dominion to be false,” but the network didn’t apologize.

Raffensperger, who won reelection for a second term as Georgia’s top election official last year, said he hopes voters realize that allegations about the 2020 election have been rejected.

“Voters should know that next year, if we have some really close races, we can audit any of those races, and we can do a 100% recount like we did in 2020,” Raffensperger said. “I hope our country moves forward. It would be good for our society.”