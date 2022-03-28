ajc logo
X

No noncitizen voters found in Georgia election review

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said a review by his office shows that citizenship precautions are working to prevent people who are not U.S. citizens from voting in the state. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said a review by his office shows that citizenship precautions are working to prevent people who are not U.S. citizens from voting in the state. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Georgia elections chief Raffensperger says only citizens can vote

Citizenship checks prevented any noncitizens from voting in recent elections in Georgia, though 1,634 people with unverified U.S. citizenship tried to register to vote, according to a review released Monday by state elections officials.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the review shows that citizenship precautions are working.

“We want to make sure that noncitizens aren’t voting in the state of Georgia,” said Raffensperger, a Republican seeking reelection this year. “Hopefully, that’s another allegation of 2020 we can put to rest. Noncitizens are not voting in the state of Georgia.”

The secretary of state’s office compared about 4,500 people whose registrations were pending citizenship verification with a federal program called Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements. Of those, 1,634 individuals’ citizenship couldn’t be confirmed through SAVE. Election officials will continue to investigate their citizenship status.

Georgians whose registrations are pending but have recently become U.S. citizens can cast a ballot if they provide documentation to county election officials. In some cases, it’s possible that state or federal citizenship records are out of date.

Raffensperger sought the review as he’s supporting efforts for a constitutional amendment that would permanently ban noncitizen voting, which isn’t allowed in Georgia but has been permitted for local elections in New York City and a handful of other cities.

A proposal to amend the Georgia Constitution to prevent the future possibility of noncitizen voting fell short of the two-thirds majority it needed to advance through the state Senate in January. State law already limits voting to U.S. citizens.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia Senate panel backs bigger income tax rate cut, capping film tax break
50m ago
Georgia lawmakers add ‘courage’ to state pledge
1h ago
While Warnock’s gas tax holiday stalls in D.C., Georgia passes state law
9h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top