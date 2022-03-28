No noncitizen voters found in Georgia election review

The secretary of state’s office compared about 4,500 people whose registrations were pending citizenship verification with a federal program called Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements. Of those, 1,634 individuals’ citizenship couldn’t be confirmed through SAVE. Election officials will continue to investigate their citizenship status.

Georgians whose registrations are pending but have recently become U.S. citizens can cast a ballot if they provide documentation to county election officials. In some cases, it’s possible that state or federal citizenship records are out of date.