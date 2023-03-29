House, Senate leaders reach deal on budget with raises for 250,000

The Senate increased the pay raise for some law enforcement staffers - such as troopers — from the $2,000 Kemp proposed and $4,000 the House proposed to $6,000. Some law enforcement staffers not in agencies like the state patrol would get $4,000 raises instead.

Tillery said the raises are aimed at retaining experienced law enforcement officers given the expensive cost of trooper schools to replace those who leave.

Both the House and Senate backed $1.25 million to open a Georgia State Patrol satellite post in Buckhead that would house up to 20 troopers from the motor unit and Nighthawks DUI Task Force.

The House proposed the expenditure on the heels of a two-year effort by disgruntled residents in the wealthy north Atlanta neighborhood to secede from the city. Secession supporters cited frustration with Atlanta’s response to high rates of violent crime. Their effort was voted down earlier in the session in the Senate.

The state would spend a record $13 billion on K-12 schools during fiscal 2024, which begins July 1.

The House and Senate deal agrees with Kemp’s proposal to fund public school HOPE college scholarship awards at 100% of tuition. Currently they are closer to 90% except for high-achieving students who earn Zell Miller scholarships. The House originally wanted to increase it to 95% of tuition.

The spending plan would borrow more than $600 million for new construction projects, including about $50 million for a research tower at Georgia State University in Atlanta, and millions more for the second phase of a modernization project at the University of Georgia and for a science, technology, engineering and math education building at Kennesaw State University.