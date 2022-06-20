U.S. House subcommittee rejects Biden plan to close Savannah military facility

But the president merely makes recommendations. It is up to Congress to pass annual appropriations legislation that determines how the government spends its money. While Carter praised the report, he said he would keep working to ensure nothing changes as the appropriations process continues.

The Pooler Republican was joined by others in the effort to save the training center, including U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Savannah native; U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff; U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, who serves on the Armed Services Committee; and U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, the only Georgia lawmaker on the Appropriations Committee.

Warnock already had plans to visit the training center on Friday to speak about a decision he believes is “bad for Savannah and bad for our national security.” Calling the Biden proposal “misguided,” he said he will continue to work to ensure no cuts move forward.