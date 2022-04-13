GA delegation pledges to fight closure of Savannah military training center

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, an Albany Democrat, who serves on the budget subcommittee for military construction, veterans affairs, and related agencies expressed concerns about the proposal’s timing.

“In light of Ukraine and what is happening with Russia, I think it’s prudent for us to keep that capability active, and I certainly will weigh in and am weighing in to make sure that we try to make sure that it is not closed,” Bishop said.

Biden can only suggest a spending plan. Congress ultimately gets to decide what is increased or cut from the federal budget that starts each year on Oct. 1. The president’s annual budget plan is considered a blueprint that kicks off the discussions.

Closing the training center in Savannah would reduce the Air National Guard’s 165th Airlift Wing’s presence in Savannah by about 5% or 121 people, according to information provided by the National Guard. The Georgia facility was targeted because it didn’t have any unique capabilities that set it apart from the other three centers, the National Guard said, allowing the Department of Defense to save money by eliminating what was perceived as a redundant operation.

Carter said he will take the lead in ensuring that whatever budget is approved by Congress includes the money needed to keep the Savannah center open. But he believes that the entire delegation will have his back.

“We all understand that the number one responsibility of the federal government is to provide for the safety of our homeland,” he said.