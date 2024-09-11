If voters approve, home property assessments would be capped at the inflation rate for the previous year. By holding down assessment increases, property tax increases would also be limited. Property taxes are based on the assessed value of a home and the property tax rate.

In addition, the proposal would also allow local government to use revenue from a 1% sales tax increase to lower property taxes. Some counties and cities already have similar taxes.

The second proposed constitutional amendment would create a state tax court responsible for handling cases concerning complaints involving the state Department of Revenue.

The Georgia Tax Court would replace the Georgia Tax Tribunal and move it to the judiciary branch. The tax court would have a chief judge appointed by the governor, and the chief judge would appoint up to three assistant court judges.

Both proposed constitutional amendments received overwhelming approval in the state House and Senate, where a two-thirds vote was required to put them on the ballot. Each chamber also passed legislation, House Bill 581 and House Bill 1267, to implement the changes if voters approve.

Georgia ballot questions

Constitutional Amendment 1

“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to provide by general law for a state-wide homestead exemption that serves to limit increases in the assessed value of homesteads, but which any county, consolidated government, municipality, or local school system may opt out of upon the completion of certain procedures?”

Constitutional Amendment 2

“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide for the Georgia Tax Court to be vested with the judicial power of the state and to have venue, judges, and jurisdiction concurrent with superior courts?”