Trump’s stance on spending plan puts Georgia’s senators in vexing spot

Perdue still hasn’t said anything about his stance on Trump’s veto threat, though the first-term senator aired an ad last week extolling the virtues of the $600 direct payment checks included in the measure. Ossoff, his opponent, urged TV stations to pull down the 30-second spot, which he said takes “an unwarranted victory lap on COVID-19 relief that does not exist.”

At separate campaign rallies on Sunday, both Ossoff and Warnock seized on the GOP waffling over the bill. Ossoff said the Republican senators have “no concept of how badly people are hurting.”

Jon Ossoff (left) and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democratic candidates for the two U.S. Senate seats facing January runoffs in Georgia, help to load food into cars during the annual Hosea Williams Thanksgiving Dinner outside the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, November 26, 2020. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

“Here’s how to solve this problem: President Trump needs to sign the bill immediately,” said Ossoff at a volunteer event in the heart of Atlanta’s funky Little Five Points neighborhood. “And then within 48 hours, the House and the Senate should pass the additional stimulus to add to the bill so that Americans get $2,000 per person.”

Though the legislation was negotiated with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump has leveled a series of complaints about the compromise: that direct stimulus checks weren’t generous enough, that there is too much unspecified wasteful spending, and that it includes excessive foreign aid, though the amount tracks closely with his administration’s budget requests.

If the president does not sign the bill by Monday, funding for vaccines, testing and safety net programs are in jeopardy. A government shutdown would also occur at midnight, meaning thousands of federal employees would no longer get paid and many agencies would close down.

The fate of the relief package and the gridlock in Washington was a focus of Warnock’s speech Sunday at a drive-in rally at Impact Church in East Point. As cars honked in applause, Warnock urged Georgians not to forget the more than 300,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic when they cast their votes in the runoffs.

“After witnessing the devastating loss of lives and livelihoods and still witnessing the kind of dysfunction in our government — unable to move even now — to say that elections have consequences feels like a gross understatement,” he said. “Elections are a matter of life and death.”