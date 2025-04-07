Trump’s return reshaped Georgia’s legislative session — and previewed the 2026 campaign

Democrats responded to the rightward shift by throwing procedural hurdles at the GOP’s agenda and staged a dramatic walkout of a MAGA-backed vote targeting transgender inmates. Although the efforts failed, they demonstrated an embrace of their base’s demand for more political combat.

Kemp engaged in an arm-twisting pressure campaign to pass a sweeping legal overhaul to limit lawsuits and rein in jury awards. But the hard-fought win strengthened his hand as he weighs a potential 2026 bid for U.S. Senate or even the presidency.

Trump’s victory also sped up the campaign calendar. Attorney General Chris Carr jumped into the governor’s race just days after the November election. And Jones’ expected run for Georgia’s top job might be the worst-kept secret in state politics.

Democrats, too, are in a full-blown scramble for position and to frame their campaign messages. State Sen. Jason Esteves, a potential Democratic contender for governor, offered a glimpse of a campaign centered around bread-and-butter concerns.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

“Georgia lawmakers should be focused on lowering costs, investing in our schools, expanding access to affordable health care, reducing housing costs and supporting small businesses,” he said.

All told, the developments made the session feel more like a dress rehearsal for next year’s campaigns than a standard legislative year. And it sharpened battle lines for 2026, when U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is up for another term and other statewide offices are up for grabs.

“The General Assembly has become more nationalized,” said Jay Morgan, a longtime lobbyist and former Georgia GOP executive director.

“In previous years, lawmakers cared not who the president was. This General Assembly took every opportunity to genuflect to the White House.”

Jones flexes MAGA muscle

Perhaps no one used the legislative session to position themselves more than Jones, who leveraged his role as Senate president to advance Trump-aligned policies.

Senate leaders launched efforts to sanction Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, ban public schools from promoting “diversity, equity and inclusion,” offer a sales tax break for gun buyers and restrict public dollars from covering gender-affirming care.

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

And they backed one of the session’s most visible pro-Trump symbols: A bill creating a red-white-and-blue “America First” specialty license plate that awaits Kemp’s signature.

Jones even rebranded a regulatory overhaul to match Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency — even though the Georgia version bears little resemblance to the federal plan. Ultimately, that bill stalled in the House, but Jones got his message out.

“We think they’re good common sense issues, kitchen-table issues with people. Some of them do mirror what’s going on with the federal level,” Jones said, while noting several of the proposals long predated Trump’s 2024 win. “This is not something that’s new to me.”

Trump loyalists saw it as a road map — and a preview of what’s to come.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

“You can’t spell MAGA without Burt Jones,” said state Sen. Brandon Beach, recently appointed as the Trump administration’s treasurer.

Still, it was Jones’ surprise decision to gavel out nearly three hours early Friday that could leave a lasting mark with fellow Republican heavyweights. House leaders were blindsided, and several GOP-backed priorities were left hanging, including a crackdown on gang offenders.

House Speaker Jon Burns insists there’s no “bad blood,” but his frustration was clear in an interview after he adjourned his chamber. He alluded to Jones focusing on “some higher office” instead of advancing proposals left in limbo.

Carr’s campaign wasn’t subtle either about the potential fallout.

“When your potential opponent is in the process of harming himself,” said Carr spokesman Neil Bitting, “get out of the way.”

Democrats welcomed the meltdown. And they warned that hard-line politics won’t solve the state’s most urgent problems.

“We’re grateful that some of the more extreme bills didn’t survive for 2025,” said Democratic state Rep. Shea Roberts of Sandy Springs. “But we’re under no illusion that we don’t have big fights ahead of us next year.”