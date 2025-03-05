Georgia bill tracker 2025

Politics
The House Chambers is full of lawmakers and judges as Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the state of the state address in the House of Representatives at the Georgia Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

The House Chambers is full of lawmakers and judges as Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the state of the state address in the House of Representatives at the Georgia Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Many bills in the Georgia General Assembly will face a major test on Crossover Day.

Crossover Day, which is Thursday, is the Legislature’s deadline for bills to pass one chamber to have a good chance of becoming law.

Some of the the bills lawmakers may discuss could cut taxes, restrict police use of automatic speed cameras, encourage parents to vaccinate their children, and require kids to have parental permission before opening a social media account.

Here are some of the more interesting bills legislators may consider.

What to watch for in Georgia as contentious issues 'cross over' in the state Capitol

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia Senate advances ‘religious liberty’ bill

Senate Republicans passed a bill that would expand religious rights in Georgia Tuesday, but Democrats fear it could lead to discrimination.

Democratic leaders break with party on bill banning gender-affirming care to transgender inmates

Georgia Democratic leaders try to balance support for group that faces discrimination and public opinion .

Democrats in Washington are on the defensive

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

FACT FOCUS: A look at false and misleading claims made by Trump during his address to Congress

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."

