Trump’s GOP targets take centerstage at conservative Atlanta conference

A year ago, Erick Erickson’s annual conservative conference became a de facto tryout for Donald Trump’s rivals. This year’s event might as well be a showcase for some of the former president’s top GOP targets to address their troubled relationships with him.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are both scheduled to address hundreds of GOP activists on Friday at The Gathering conference days after Trump devoted a chunk of his Atlanta rally to reviving scathing attacks against them.
Also on the agenda is former Vice President Mike Pence, who has famously refused to endorse his former political boss, and other party leaders and influential figures who have struggled with Trump’s dominance of the party.
The spotlight is focused largely on Kemp, who is expected to make his first public remarks about Trump since the former president abruptly reopened raw wounds on Saturday in Athens by maligning the governor and his wife Marty.
The second-term governor responded with a terse social media post urging the president to focus on Vice President Kamala Harris – and lay off personal attacks against his family – but he’s said little publicly about Trump since.
His allies, meanwhile, have vented that Trump’s surprise broadsides against a governor popular with the party’s base threaten his chances of recapturing Georgia at a time when Harris’ campaign is gaining steam.
The governor isn’t likely to return fire at Trump, who again criticized Kemp on Thursday. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Thursday that Kemp pledged at a private fundraiser this week he was still “all in” for the former president’s campaign.
Still, Kemp is likely to repeat a line he used at Erickson’s conference in 2023 as Trump intensified election fraud lies about his 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden.
“We have to be focused on the future — not something that happened three years ago.”
