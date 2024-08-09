Trump’s GOP targets take centerstage at conservative Atlanta conference

A year ago, Erick Erickson’s annual conservative conference became a de facto tryout for Donald Trump’s rivals. This year’s event might as well be a showcase for some of the former president’s top GOP targets to address their troubled relationships with him.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr are both scheduled to address hundreds of GOP activists on Friday at The Gathering conference days after Trump devoted a chunk of his Atlanta rally to reviving scathing attacks against them.

Also on the agenda is former Vice President Mike Pence, who has famously refused to endorse his former political boss, and other party leaders and influential figures who have struggled with Trump’s dominance of the party.