A new poll points to challenges for Harris and Trump in ‘toss-up’ Georgia

A new poll released Thursday showcased the tight race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia as the fight for the battleground state heats up.

The poll, commissioned by the AARP, pegged Trump at 46% and Harris at 44% — within the margin of error of 4 percentage points. About 7% of those surveyed back a third-party candidate, and an additional 3% are undecided.

Conducted by the bipartisan team of Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research, it’s one of the first public polls of Georgia since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race in July and Democrats rallied around Harris. It involved 1,384 likely voters.