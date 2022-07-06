Trump probe: Lindsey Graham plans to fight Fulton subpoena

Graham was one of seven people close to Trump, including attorney Rudy Giuliani, whose testimony was requested by the Fulton special grand jury on Tuesday. Graham’s summons stood out because he’s the only sitting member of Congress in the bunch.

In the document, which was signed off by the Fulton Superior Court judge overseeing the investigation, grand jurors wrote that Graham was a “necessary and material witness” to the case.

The subpoena alleges that Graham separately called Raffensperger and his staff twice in the weeks following the November 2020 elections “about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

Graham has long said that he did nothing improper. His attorneys said Wednesday they were informed that the senator “is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness.”

They also noted that Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis is sharing information with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. They suggested that anything the senator might say would be “immediately” handed over to the House panel, whose recent hearings about Trump have generated international attention.

Others subpoenaed this week may try to cite attorney-client privilege to avoid testifying since they were connected with the Trump campaign.

Witnesses who object to subpoenas are entitled to a hearing before a home state judge where they can argue why their testimony isn’t needed or is otherwise protected. Fulton prosecutors would also appear to defend the summons.

Last week, Willis and her deputies fought another subpoena challenge from two Georgia lawmakers.

Attorneys for Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and ex-Sen. William Ligon argued before a Fulton judge on Friday that the state Constitution shielded them from testifying about most matters of interest to the grand jury. The DA’s office said that activities that sought to reverse certified election results or are otherwise illegal or extrajudicial are not protected by so-called legislative immunity.