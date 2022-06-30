Fulton DA pushes back against legislators fighting subpoenas

Those lawmakers argued that the state Constitution barred prosecutors from asking them about their legislative activities, which included committee hearings. They urged Judge Robert McBurney to set down guidelines to which the DA must adhere if lawmakers testify about other matters.

McBurney, who is overseeing the grand jury, is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter on Friday.

Willis said the legislators were wrongly seeking to “apply the broadest possible brush” when it comes to legislative immunity “to limit the scope of the special purpose grand jury’s inquiry.”

“Where dishonesty or misinformation was the result, Members should be subject to questioning by the special purpose grand jury,” wrote the DA.

Willis said she welcomed McBurney’s guidance on which types of questions are within bounds. But she said the judge will likely need to make individual determinations based on the activities that specific lawmakers were involved in.

She specifically asked for McBurney to weigh in on Duncan, who serves in both a legislative capacity as president of the state Senate and as an executive officer.

Duncan has spoken against the “Stop the Steal” movement and urged his party to move past Trump. But Ligon was one of the General Assembly’s most vocal proponents of decertifying the election results that showed Joe Biden as the winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

Ligon organized a special Senate committee to examine election fraud claims, invited Giuliani as a guest and later authored a report that echoed many of the attorney’s conspiracy theories. That report urged the Legislature to convene in a special session and “act to determine the proper Electors to be certified to the Electoral College.”

Willis wrote that “it is outrageous to claim a mantle of protection for legitimate legislative duties when one’s own actions sought to reduce the legislature to a laundry for falsehoods and illegalities. It is a matter of public record that this is exactly what occurred in Mr. Ligon’s report.”

In the motion filed on behalf of Ligon and other legislators, attorneys argued that “it’s important the different branches of government be allowed to operate without the undue influence of another branch.”