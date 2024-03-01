Trump lawyer: ‘Daddy didn’t even know’

In a short but forceful rebuttal to the DA Trump attorney Steve Sadow posed a question.

“Whose motive in this case is the strongest?” he asked. “Fani Willis. Nathan Wade.”

Because if they had testified truthfully that the relationship started before November 2021, they get disqualified, he said.

“Who has the best motive of anyone to lie?” Sadow asked again. “They do. Who has the most at stake to lie? They do. Who wants to stay on this case for whatever the financial reason may be? They do.”

And he evoked the testimony of Willis’ father, who said he didn’t know his daughter was dating Wade.

“No one knew that there was a relationship between Wade and Willis, according to Wade and Willis,” he said.

“They concealed it from all parties. From daddy. Daddy didn’t even know they had a relationship,” he added.