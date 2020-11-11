Trump hires election lawyers who were supposed to defend Georgia

Further elections lawsuits could arise on behalf of the Trump campaign, but a spokeswoman for the firm said there’s no conflict of interest.

Clark Cunningham, an attorney and legal ethics professor at Georgia State University, questioned how that could be true.

“I am surprised and dismayed that senior lawyers at the Taylor English law firm agreed to advocate the interests of the Trump campaign, which is attacking the accuracy of the Nov. 3 vote count in Georgia, at the same time they were responsible for defending the secretary of state in pending federal litigation,” Cunningham said.

Mixed loyalties between Trump’s campaign and the secretary of state’s office could interfere with the defense against the lawsuit alleging Georgia’s voting system is insecure, he said. The lawsuit is seeking to replace touchscreens and printed-out ballots with ballots bubbled in by hand.

For example, the attorneys might be unable to negotiate a settlement in that lawsuit if the Trump campaign didn’t want a compromise, he said. Another risk is that information the attorneys gained through their representation of the secretary of state could be later used against the state government.

By representing the Trump campaign, the attorneys are advocating for a candidate who might later become involved in lawsuits against the secretary of state’s office over elections, Cunningham said.

The attorneys for Taylor English Duma who represent both the Trump campaign and Raffensperger are Bryan Tyson, Jonathan Crumly Sr., Bryan Jacoutot and Loree Anne Paradise.

“There is no conflict that exists between providing advice to a campaign about Georgia law and representing government officials who are carrying out those same laws,” said Molly Metz, a spokeswoman for Taylor English Duma.

Bryan Tyson, an attorney for Taylor English Duma, has been hired to represent both the Trump campaign and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Taylor English Duma

The secretary of state’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

In September, before the Trump campaign began suing over elections in Georgia, Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said there was no conflict between advising campaigns and defending state election law.

Another law firm also represents the secretary of state’s office, The Robbins Firm, while also representing the Georgia Republican Party. Together with attorneys from Taylor English, The Robbins Firm brought the Chatham County case over absentee ballot handling while defending the state’s Election Day absentee ballot deadline.

An attorney for The Robbins Firm, Josh Belinfante, said it represents neither the Trump campaign nor Fulton County, which the Georgia Republican Party accused of counting ballots after telling Republican observers they were shutting down for the night.

The Robbins Firm was paid about $653,000 in the 2019 fiscal year from the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office, which hired outside counsel to defend the secretary of state, according to government records. Taylor English Duma received about $72,000 that year.

Overall, the attorney general’s office spent $3.2 million in attorney fees and expenses to defend the state against elections lawsuits over the last three years.

Attorney General Chris Carr has also aligned himself with an organization siding with the Republican Party — and against a state — over elections rules. The Republican Attorneys General Association announced Tuesday that Carr will be its chairman in 2021.

The association has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allowed mail-in ballots to be counted if they were postmarked by Election Day and received by the following Friday.

Carr won’t participate in the Pennsylvania case because of potential litigation in Georgia, said Katie Byrd, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office. Carr’s elected position allows him “full participation in the political process," she said.

"He is proud to have been chosen by his peers to lead this organization that is committed to conserving the Constitution, making our neighborhoods safer and enforcing the rule of law,” Byrd said.

— Staff writer James Salzer contributed to this article.