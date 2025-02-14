Politics
Politics

Trump administration denies Kemp’s bid to extend Hurricane Helene aid deadline

Denial follows pleas from state leaders of both parties for Trump to stretch out the window for aid applications.
Then-former President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp greet each other during the press event at the Columbia Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 4, 2024, in Evans, Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Then-former President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp greet each other during the press event at the Columbia Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 4, 2024, in Evans, Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By and
7 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s administration has denied Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s request to give local governments more time to apply for federal disaster assistance after Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene, which struck the Southeast last September, was one of the most destructive and deadly tropical storms in U.S. history, responsible for at least 219 deaths and almost $80 billion in damages. The storm caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damage to Georgia’s agriculture and forestry sectors alone, according to estimates from the University of Georgia.

Kemp had asked for an extension for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

“Based on our review of all the information available, it has been determined that the increased level of funding you have requested … is not warranted,” Cameron Hamilton, acting administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, wrote in a letter to Kemp.

ExploreGeorgia House Speaker urges Trump to extend deadline for Hurricane Helene aid

Kemp spokesman Garrison Douglas said the governor’s midyear spending plan includes funding projected to cover the non-federal cleanup expenses that had been eligible for federal reimbursement.

Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senators — Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — had also asked the Trump administration to extend the deadline.

“This decision is wrong, and I urge the Trump administration to reverse course and ensure Georgia’s local governments get the vital support they need,” Ossoff said.

The denial follows efforts by other Georgia leaders to press the Trump administration to extend the aid application window.

On Wednesday, the same day FEMA wrote Kemp to deny the governor’s request, Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns and state Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper also wrote a letter to Trump asking him to extend the deadline.

ExploreDonald Trump’s cuts to research funding put Chris Carr in a tough spot

Burns, a Newington Republican, and Harper also asked Trump to provide clarity on when outstanding federal disaster relief will be released to Georgians, particularly farmers.

“Right now, the future is uncertain for far too many Georgia farmers, and without assistance, some of them will not make it through this growing season,” the pair wrote.

Burns’ office issued a statement Friday saying: “We look forward to continue working diligently with the Trump administration and the Governor to deliver the resources our farmers, families and communities need to recover as quickly as possible.”

Harper’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About the Authors

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Follow Drew Kann on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Kathy Hauner stands outside her mobile home in Montgomery County that was severely damaged by Hurricane Helene on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia House Speaker urges Trump to extend deadline for Hurricane Helene aid

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns is urging President Donald Trump to extend the deadline for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene to apply for federal disaster assistance.

Georgia taxpayers could see a second refund this year

Tax cuts and refunds worth more than $2 billion to Georgians cleared their first significant hurdle in the General Assembly Thursday.

Donald Trump’s cuts to research funding put Chris Carr in a tough spot

The Republican attorney general is running for governor in 2026 in a state that Trump won in November.

The Latest

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., presides over a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency hearing on "The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud" on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Credit: AP

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Can Marjorie Taylor Greene go mainstream?

The Kemp Factor: How one decision will shape Georgia’s 2026 Senate race

Fewer people supported Marjorie Taylor Greene than Donald Trump in Georgia’s most pro-Trump district

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Lake Oconee search for Westminster coach enters 7th day after shoes found in water

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?