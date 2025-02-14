Trump administration denies Kemp’s bid to extend Hurricane Helene aid deadline

“Based on our review of all the information available, it has been determined that the increased level of funding you have requested … is not warranted,” Cameron Hamilton, acting administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, wrote in a letter to Kemp.

Kemp spokesman Garrison Douglas said the governor’s midyear spending plan includes funding projected to cover the non-federal cleanup expenses that had been eligible for federal reimbursement.

Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senators — Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock — had also asked the Trump administration to extend the deadline.

“This decision is wrong, and I urge the Trump administration to reverse course and ensure Georgia’s local governments get the vital support they need,” Ossoff said.

The denial follows efforts by other Georgia leaders to press the Trump administration to extend the aid application window.

On Wednesday, the same day FEMA wrote Kemp to deny the governor’s request, Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns and state Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper also wrote a letter to Trump asking him to extend the deadline.

Burns, a Newington Republican, and Harper also asked Trump to provide clarity on when outstanding federal disaster relief will be released to Georgians, particularly farmers.

“Right now, the future is uncertain for far too many Georgia farmers, and without assistance, some of them will not make it through this growing season,” the pair wrote.

Burns’ office issued a statement Friday saying: “We look forward to continue working diligently with the Trump administration and the Governor to deliver the resources our farmers, families and communities need to recover as quickly as possible.”

Harper’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.