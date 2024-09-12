It doesn’t meet Democrats’ demands for stiffer gun control restrictions, universal background checks, more leeway for prosecutors to charge parents of school shooting suspects and bans on assault-style weapons and ammunition.

But the proposals could amount to launch point for two parties seeking consensus on the divisive issue. Burns told the House GOP caucus the gun safety initiatives could expand when lawmakers convene in January.

“This is far from an exhaustive list,” he wrote in a letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “As the 2025 session approaches, we will continue having conversations about implementing common-sense policies that take steps toward securing the safety and well-being of Georgia’s students.” After years of legislative gridlock over gun safety regulations, bipartisan leaders have said they are optimistic they can find a “middle ground” for compromise measures after the tragedy in Barrow County. Authorities charged 14-year-old Colt Gray with four counts of felony murder. His father Colin Gray is charged with second-degree murder, accused in arrest warrants of giving the teen access to the semiautomatic weapon used in the shooting “with knowledge that he was a threat to himself and others.”

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Burns’ letter noted lapses that could have prevented the tragedy. Jackson County authorities questioned the boy and his father in 2023 based on an FBI tip about disturbing behavior, but local school officials have no record of being notified of the investigation. Burns called it a “breakdown in communication.”

“We must ensure our schools have the tools they need to coordinate resources for students who require mental health intervention,” he said.

Gray’s mother, Marcee Gray, and other relatives have also told reporters they tried to notify the school of the teen’s potential threat, including a warning the morning of the shooting of an “extreme emergency” involving the boy.

In the letter, Burns told House Republicans that one-time security grants and other school funding increases in recent years “prevented a much greater loss of life.” Other policies that lawmakers will consider, he wrote, could “help ensure a tragedy like this never happens in our state again.”

One proposal on Burns’ list that already has broad bipartisan support is legislation that would offer gun owners tax incentives for purchasing gun safety equipment. The House and Senate passed similar versions of the measure this year but they couldn’t hash out differences before the session ended.

Explore Father of Apalachee shooting suspect requests to be jailed separately

Credit: Benjamin Hendren Credit: Benjamin Hendren

Burns said the proposal will reemerge next year because “simple measures such as storing guns in lockboxes or equipping firearms with trigger locks has the ability to save lives.”

And lawmakers seem likely to consider increasing penalties for those making threats at schools. Dozens of students are facing charges after making “copycat” threats in school systems across Georgia after the Apalachee tragedy.

“We cannot allow these irresponsible and unsubstantiated threats to divert valuable time and resources from local law enforcement and school resource officers,” said Burns.

Explore Key details about Georgia gun laws in light of the high school shooting in Barrow County

It’s less clear what specific steps lawmakers will consider to expand mental health care access, the focus of a yearslong effort initiated in 2022 by Burns’ predecessor, the late House Speaker David Ralston.

Though Burns has far-reaching influence under the Gold Dome as leader of the state House, he’ll need support from other top Republicans to ensure the policies become law.

Gov. Brian Kemp has yet to outline his stances on gun safety measures, saying immediately after the shooting that the focus should be on the grieving Barrow County community. Kemp ran for office in 2018 on pledges to expand gun rights and has signed rollbacks of firearm regulations into law.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the president of the Senate, has said he was open to “all rational ideas” but has stopped short of endorsing a specific gun safety policy. (Last year, he traveled to Barrow County to unveil a proposal to pay Georgia teachers to carry weapons in classrooms. It didn’t pass.)

Burns could also face pushback from Democrats who want more sweeping policy changes, including “red flag” laws that temporarily take firearms away from gun owners who have been identified as a danger to themselves or others.

And his plans could be opposed by GOP activists who view any attempt to toughen gun safety standards or increase penalties as an infringement on Second Amendment rights. Acknowledging that concern, Burns told House lawmakers the chamber’s proposals will strike a delicate balance.

“It will be our priority to ensure we properly examine every reasonable idea and solution to protect and defend the most vulnerable among us — our children — while also protecting the right and privilege of our citizens to protect their families and property.”