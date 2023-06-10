X

The Georgia GOP has a new chairman and other top posts

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

COLUMBUS – Former state Sen. Josh McKoon won a three-way race on Saturday to lead the state GOP with a promise to unify Republicans after the divisive tenure of his predecessor David Shafer, who presided over a wave of GOP losses during his four-year stint as party chair.

Delegates also elected Brian Pritchard as the party’s first vice-chair and David Cross won a slot as the party’s second vice-chair. Laurie McClain is the new treasurer, and Jenny Eckman won the assistant treasurer post.

Voting is now underway for other posts.

Read more here: Meet Josh McKoon, the new Georgia GOP chair

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

