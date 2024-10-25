Voting rights advocates are encouraging Georgia voters to vote in person. Early voting lasts until Nov. 1, and neighborhood polling places will be open statewide on Election Day, Nov. 5.

So far, about 320,000 voters have requested absentee ballots and 145,000 have been returned. Those are much smaller numbers than in 2020, when 1.3 million people cast absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in-person early voting has surged, with turnout over 2.25 million through Thursday.

Voters can request an absentee ballot through the state’s My Voter Page. They can then email their filled-out absentee ballot request to their county’s election office, or they can scan and upload the form through the My Voter Page.

Ballots can be returned through the mail, delivered to county election offices or deposited into ballot drop boxes, which Georgia’s 2021 voting law limited to early voting locations.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot can still vote in person. Election officials say voters should bring their absentee ballots with them if they decide to instead vote at a polling place.