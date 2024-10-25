Politics

Today is the deadline to request an absentee ballot in Georgia. Is it already too late?

Georgia law allows registered voters to apply for an absentee ballot until 11 days before Election Day
Voters line up as they arrive at for early voting at the Cobb County Elections and Registration Main Office, Tuesday, October 15, 2024, in Marietta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

30 minutes ago

The last day Georgia voters can request absentee ballots for the presidential election is Friday, but slow mail delivery times pose a risk that ballots won’t be returned in time.

Georgia law allows all registered voters to apply for an absentee ballot until 11 days before an election day. To be counted, ballots must be received by county election offices before polls close at 7 p.m. on election day.

The U.S. Postal Service says it is taking “extraordinary measures” to ensure ballots are transported in time. Still, there’s no guarantee that last-minute absentee voters will have enough time to receive and return their ballots.

Voting rights advocates are encouraging Georgia voters to vote in person. Early voting lasts until Nov. 1, and neighborhood polling places will be open statewide on Election Day, Nov. 5.

So far, about 320,000 voters have requested absentee ballots and 145,000 have been returned. Those are much smaller numbers than in 2020, when 1.3 million people cast absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in-person early voting has surged, with turnout over 2.25 million through Thursday.

ExploreAJC Vote Tracker: Early and absentee voting in Georgia

Voters can request an absentee ballot through the state’s My Voter Page. They can then email their filled-out absentee ballot request to their county’s election office, or they can scan and upload the form through the My Voter Page.

Ballots can be returned through the mail, delivered to county election offices or deposited into ballot drop boxes, which Georgia’s 2021 voting law limited to early voting locations.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot can still vote in person. Election officials say voters should bring their absentee ballots with them if they decide to instead vote at a polling place.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

