Concerned voting rights advocates are urging Georgians to vote in person, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and the ongoing mailing delays.

“We do not recommend, at this point, that voters put their ballot in the postal system — we think they need to return it to a drop box or they need to go into an early vote center and cancel their mail-in vote and vote in person because of the postal delays,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of the Democratic voting rights organization Fair Fight Action.

State laws limiting absentee drop box locations passed in the wake of the 2020 presidential election could be playing a role in the decrease in absentee voting, Groh-Wargo said.

This year voters must submit absentee ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, for their ballots to be counted as they arrive. Absentee ballots received before Nov. 4 will be tabulated within one hour of polls closing.

Georgia’s congressional delegation has criticized Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for the ongoing mailing delays, with some federal lawmakers pressuring him to step down. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced legislation in September that would set term limits on the postmaster general and require Senate confirmation for the position.

“Ensuring the integrity of absentee ballots is crucial for maintaining trust in the democratic process,” Georgia’s House Republicans wrote in a letter to DeJoy in September. “Voting is a sacred right and the most important tool in shaping our republic. The USPS plays a crucial role in processing mail-in ballots during elections and is tasked with working closely with local and state election officials to ensure the secure delivery of absentee ballots.”