Rich McCormick weighs in on Trump’s ‘evolution’ as a politician

McCormick said Republicans can be their “own worst enemy,” but he said Trump is building relationships with more moderate Republicans and former foes.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t disagree. We disagree on a lot of things,” McCormick said. “I can tell you a ton of things I disagree with fellow Republicans on, whether it be spending or Ukraine. But if we’re focused on those things, those things unite the Democrats and divide us.”

Amid calls for President Joe Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee, McCormick said this is the GOP’s chance to stand out as the united party.

“They actually have massive division on whether they want to support their presidential candidate,” he said. “What better time to move than now? I mean, this is great. I’m elated that we’re united on at least one topic.”

