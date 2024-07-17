Politics

Rich McCormick weighs in on Trump’s ‘evolution’ as a politician

‘He has done amazing in this presidential race to really unify the party,’ congressman tells ‘Politically Georgia’
U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, as a guest Wednesday on "Politically Georgia," said he's elated by the unity in the Republican Party heading into November's election. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

36 minutes ago

With two days left for the Republican National Convention, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” to discuss Donald Trump’s “evolution” as a politician.

Prior to Trump’s win at this year’s New Hampshire primary, McCormick supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ candidacy, going door to door campaigning for him in Iowa. Since then, he’s endorsed the former president, commending his efforts to bring the Republican Party together.

“I think he has done amazing in this presidential race to really unify the party,” McCormick said. “He’s reached out to people he doesn’t get along with, he’s mellowed his tone.”

McCormick said Republicans can be their “own worst enemy,” but he said Trump is building relationships with more moderate Republicans and former foes.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t disagree. We disagree on a lot of things,” McCormick said. “I can tell you a ton of things I disagree with fellow Republicans on, whether it be spending or Ukraine. But if we’re focused on those things, those things unite the Democrats and divide us.”

Amid calls for President Joe Biden to step aside as the Democratic nominee, McCormick said this is the GOP’s chance to stand out as the united party.

“They actually have massive division on whether they want to support their presidential candidate,” he said. “What better time to move than now? I mean, this is great. I’m elated that we’re united on at least one topic.”

