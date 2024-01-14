AJC in Iowa: McCormick goes door-to-door in subzero weather for DeSantis

CLIVE, Iowa — After borrowing a hat and a scarf to help him brave the frigid weather, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick spent part of his Sunday afternoon knocking on doors hoping to drum up support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of Monday’s caucus meetings.

McCormick, a Republican who lives in Suwanee, is one of just five sitting members of Congress to endorse DeSantis. The vast majority of GOP lawmakers in Washington are behind former President Donald Trump, the front-runner.

But McCormick was undaunted. And he said Sunday’s canvassing paid off.