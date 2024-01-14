AJC in Iowa: McCormick goes door-to-door in subzero weather for DeSantis

CLIVE, Iowa — After borrowing a hat and a scarf to help him brave the frigid weather, U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick spent part of his Sunday afternoon knocking on doors hoping to drum up support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of Monday’s caucus meetings.
McCormick, a Republican who lives in Suwanee, is one of just five sitting members of Congress to endorse DeSantis. The vast majority of GOP lawmakers in Washington are behind former President Donald Trump, the front-runner.
But McCormick was undaunted. And he said Sunday’s canvassing paid off.
At one home in Clive, a suburb west of Des Moines, a woman who answered the door quickly invited McCormick and a staffer accompanying him inside and out of the -7 degrees weather. Soon, the woman’s husband joined the conversation.
The couple told McCormick that they had been leaning toward supporting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, who most recently has surpassed DeSantis in the polls to take second place. But after a chat with McCormick, the couple said they were ready to support DeSantis instead.
“Positive results; flipping seats,” McCormick told his staff as they headed to the next address on their list.
