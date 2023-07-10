Republican push for new US voting laws launched in Georgia

Bill highlights fraud protections that mirror Georgia’s 2021 election law

Republican members of Congress introduced their new federal elections bill in Georgia on Monday, promoting a vision for trustworthy elections two years after Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star game amid protests over the state’s voting laws.

The 170-page proposal, called the American Confidence in Elections Act, would limit private funding for election administration, penalize states that allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, and prohibit federal agencies from participating in voter registration activities.

Georgia’s voting laws can serve as an example for the rest of the country in the run-up to next year’s presidential election, the Republican U.S. House members said as they signed the bill during a press conference at Marietta Diner.

Many of the bill’s requirements would replicate Georgia’s laws, which already ban outside election funding, require voter ID and prohibit noncitizen voting. The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the voting law in response to conservatives’ complaints about Donald Trump’s narrow loss in the 2020 election.

“What we didn’t see was the narrative of the left materialize. What we saw was people had confidence in the election here in Georgia,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican from Wisconsin and chairman of the House Administration Committee said in reference to the 2022 midterms, when the GOP won nearly every statewide race. “We saw people have a positive experience in voting here in the state of Georgia.”

Like the Democrats’ failed attempts to pass federal voting bills since the 2020 presidential election, the Republican proposal faces a difficult path in Congress. Republicans hold a majority in the U.S. House, but Democrats control the U.S. Senate, where the bill would be unlikely to advance.

Democrats criticized the bill, saying it focuses on preventing the slim possibility of voter fraud without expanding opportunities for voter registration and access.

“This legislation is designed to appease extremist election deniers who have spent the last four years attacking our democracy,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle, a Democrat from New York. “It would restrict the fundamental right to vote, especially for voters of color, jeopardize the security of our elections, burden local election administrators and bring more dark money into our electoral process — opening the door to corruption. It’s anti-American.”

The bill’s rollout in Georgia, a swing state that Democrat Joe Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020, creates a contrast between the two political parties ahead of another presidential election year.

The legislation is the Republican response to Democratic proposals for federal election standards, which Republicans blocked by a filibuster in 2021.

The Democrats’ bills would have made Election Day a holiday, limited voter purges, allowed people to register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day, and strengthened federal oversight of changes to state voting laws.

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Republican from Georgia, said states should replicate the provisions of the Peach State’s 2021 voting law, which he said improved voters’ belief that elections are fair and accurate.

Two years after allegations of fraud in the presidential election that were never proved, many voters say they’ve regained trust in Georgia elections.

A poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in January showed that voter confidence in elections has improved among both conservatives and liberals since the 2020 election, but a majority of those surveyed said Georgia’s voting law didn’t have a significant impact. The turnout rate in last year’s general election decreased from the previous midterms four years ago, from 54% to 52% of the voting-eligible population.

The Republicans visited Georgia for a public hearing at Georgia State University before the bill is expected to be filed in Washington on Tuesday. A similar version of the bill was introduced in the House last year but didn’t advance.

The American Confidence in Elections Act

The bill, which U.S. House Republicans introduced Monday at a press conference in Marietta, would:

  • Withhold 30% of Help America Vote Act election funding grants from states that allow noncitizens to vote in local elections.
  • Restrict private funding for local election administration.
  • Require the U.S. Postal Service to prioritize election mail.
  • Create a council to establish best practices for mail ballots, voter list maintenance, election observer access, timely reporting of results and post-election audits.
  • Repeal limits on fundraising coordination between political candidates and politic parties.
  • Regulate elections in Washington, D.C., with requirements for photo ID, a prohibition on voter registration on Election Day, a ban on unsolicited ballot mailings and a mandate for audits after each election.

About the Author

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

