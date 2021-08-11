Georgia elections chief seeks constitutional ban on voting that’s already illegal

It is common for politicians to push popular proposed constitutional amendments on hot-button issues in election years.

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, a Democrat from Stone Mountain, said she didn’t see the need to amend the Constitution when state law already prevents noncitizens from voting.

“I guess he’s looking for anything he can to improve his chances of being reelected. It may sound good to Republicans, but it’s not necessary,” Butler said.

Raffensperger is being challenged by Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Jody Hice and former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle, both of whom have attacked him over his management of Georgia’s presidential election. Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen is also running for secretary of state.

Raffensperger has said Georgia’s presidential election results were accurate and trustworthy. Three ballot counts showed that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump by about 12,000 votes.

But Raffensperger has been attacked by supporters of Trump’s conspiracy theories that the election was stolen, and the secretary of state faces a dicey Republican primary next year where he will be accused of being disloyal to the former president.

Raffensperger said he’s concerned that efforts in other states to allow noncitizen voting could spread. The Vermont Legislature recently allowed noncitizen voting in local elections in two municipalities, and similar legislation has been introduced in Illinois and New York City.