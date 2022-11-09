Republican Burt Jones leads in Georgia lieutenant governor race

“The state has been trending a little more competitive than it used to be,” he said. “It’s just as another illustration of why we need to do more as a (Republican) Party to try to broaden our tent.”

Jones was a University of Georgia co-captain on the 2002 squad that won the SEC football championship. He is a sixth-generation Jackson native and still lives there with his wife and two children.

Jones works for his family’s fuel company, Jones Petroleum, as well as with JP Capital Insurance, which he founded. He was first elected to the Senate in 2012.

The lieutenant governor serves as president of the Georgia Senate and has a role in assigning senators to the chamber’s committees.

Bailey had made Jones’ role as part of a phony slate of GOP electors designed to help Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia central to his campaign.