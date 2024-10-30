Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pledged Wednesday to uphold the results of the presidential election no matter who wins, and attorneys for the state are prepared to fight potential lawsuits by a losing candidate.

“I will hold both parties accountable to you, the voters of Georgia, and I stand ready to defend the results of the election,” Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol. “We know it’s easy to cast a ballot, and we know it’s hard to cheat.”

Raffensperger, a Republican, is responsible for certifying statewide results on Nov. 22, as he did in 2020 when then-President Donald Trump pressured Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss. Raffensperger refused after conducting a manual count and a machine recount.