Presidential race in Georgia likely heading to a recount

State law gives a losing candidate the right to a recount if the margin of defeat is within half of a percent of the total vote. President Donald Trump trailed former Vice President Joe Biden by about 1,500 votes early Friday afternoon, a margin of about 0.03%.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” Raffensperger said at a Capitol press conference. “The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We will get it right, and we’ll defend the integrity of our elections.”