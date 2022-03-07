Powerful Georgia Senate Rules chairman won’t seek reelection

Georgia Senate Rules Chairman Jeff Mullis announced Monday that, after serving 22 years in the chamber, he will not seek reelection.
The Chickamauga Republican said the combination of recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, watching his children become adults and spending time away from his family all contributed to his decision to exit the Legislature.
Mullis said he wanted to leave office on his own terms.
“I’ve had an incredible journey,” Mullis said. “I’ve enjoyed my 22 years representing people in northwest Georgia, representing their values and then working with people down here to accomplish things for our state and my district.”
Mullis, who works in economic development, was first elected in 2000 and represents portions of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties in northwest Georgia.
As chairman of the Rules Committee since 2013, Mullis has been among the most powerful members of the Senate, helping determine which pieces of legislation receive a vote on the chamber’s floor.
Mullis has spent his final legislative session sponsoring measures involving several hot-button issues, including legislation that would ban any state or local agency, government or school from requiring anyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination, a bill that would prohibit companies owned by the Chinese government to bid on state contracts, and bills that would expand gambling to include horse racing and sports betting.
