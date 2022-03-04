Bill banning COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ clears Georgia Senate

State Sen. Michelle Au, a Johns Creek Democrat and anesthesiologist, said while she appreciated the changes that were made to the bill, she worried that the legislation would make Georgians less confident in the effectiveness of vaccines.

“This bill undermines public trust in the COVID vaccine,” Au said. “This bill is not about our current environment or what we need to require or prohibit right now, today, this week. This bill is about limiting our ability to respond in the future to circumstances we may not yet be able to anticipate.”

The bill now goes to the House for its consideration.