Georgia Senate approves bill banning state from working with China

The Georgia Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would prohibit the state from allowing companies owned by the Chinese government to bid on state contracts.
It’s unclear if the election-year measure will have any real-life impact, since the author said he is not aware of any companies owned by the Chinese government that are doing business with Georgia.
Senate Bill 346 passed 32-20 on a nearly party-line vote, with Atlanta state Sen. Jen Jordan being the only Democrat to support the measure.
Senate Rules Chairman Jeff Mullis, a Chickamauga Republican, said he filed the measure to keep Georgia from getting into business with a government that has been accused of human rights violations, harvesting organs of executed inmates and using technology to steal users’ data around the world.
“Americans in the Peach State are impacted by the concern of the technology theft that goes on from the Chinese government every day,” Mullis said.
Companies seeking to bid on Georgia contracts would have to submit documentation saying they are not owned or operated by the Chinese government. If a company falsifies that document, it could face a fine of up to $250,000.
SB 346 now goes to the House for its consideration.
