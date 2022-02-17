Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia Senate approves bill banning state from working with China

03/05/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Senate Rules Committee Chairman Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga) speaks on the Senate floor in Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
03/05/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Senate Rules Committee Chairman Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga) speaks on the Senate floor in Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

The Georgia Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would prohibit the state from allowing companies owned by the Chinese government to bid on state contracts.

It’s unclear if the election-year measure will have any real-life impact, since the author said he is not aware of any companies owned by the Chinese government that are doing business with Georgia.

Senate Bill 346 passed 32-20 on a nearly party-line vote, with Atlanta state Sen. Jen Jordan being the only Democrat to support the measure.

Senate Rules Chairman Jeff Mullis, a Chickamauga Republican, said he filed the measure to keep Georgia from getting into business with a government that has been accused of human rights violations, harvesting organs of executed inmates and using technology to steal users’ data around the world.

“Americans in the Peach State are impacted by the concern of the technology theft that goes on from the Chinese government every day,” Mullis said.

Companies seeking to bid on Georgia contracts would have to submit documentation saying they are not owned or operated by the Chinese government. If a company falsifies that document, it could face a fine of up to $250,000.

SB 346 now goes to the House for its consideration.

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
England, longtime Georgia House budget leader, won’t seek reelection
3h ago
Opinion: Gun owners blamed for TSA checkpoint surge
7h ago
Lawmakers seek overhaul of Georgia’s mental health system
20h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top