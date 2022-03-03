Senate panel passes bills setting up horse racing in Georgia

Proponents of expanded gambling have spent more than seven years trying to pass legislation that would allow Georgia voters to decide whether gaming should be expanded beyond the lottery, which was approved in 1992.

Adding horse racing to the types of gambling available in the state would require Georgians to approve a constitutional amendment allowing the expansion. Constitutional amendments need two-thirds of each chamber to clear the General Assembly and then a majority vote in an election.

If voters approve the gambling expansion, SB 212 would require racetracks to pay the state a 3.75% tax on the total money wagered at their facilities. That money would be used for gambling addiction services, education, health care and addressing rural development needs.

Betters could wager on live races happening at one of the Georgia tracks or another track being simulcast at the Georgia facility. No other form of gambling, such as slot machines, would be allowed.

Mike Griffin, a lobbyist with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, said while he found “pure horse racing” to be the least problematic of the various types of gambling expansion proposed in Georgia — such as casinos and sports betting — he opposed the measure.

“This would probably be the lesser of three evils,” he said. “My experience of being here through the years is that typically one thing leads to another. ... Two years from now there’s a possibility this group will be back here saying, ‘We’re going to have to add (more types of gambling) in here because we’re not making money.’ ”

Similar legislation calling on Georgians to vote on a constitutional amendment to allow sports betting passed the Senate last year but stalled in the House. Sports betting supporters have said they expect the House to take up the proposal soon.

A 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened an opportunity for states to legalize sports betting. So far, at least 25 states have done so.