AJC poll: Herschel Walker dominates the Georgia GOP Senate race

“Let’s give it a shot,” Charlie Defrancesco, a health care executive in Mineral Bluff, said of his view of Walker. “I think he’s accounted for his background and everybody deserves a second chance.”

With cash-strapped campaigns and limited outside help, the clock is working against Walker’s challengers. The May 24 primary is less than a month away, and the three-week early voting period begins next week. His top GOP rivals have an enormous lift ahead.

The poll showed that only 27% of likely GOP voters had a positive view of Black. While only 9% had a negative view of him, about two-thirds of voters didn’t know enough about Black, who served three terms in statewide office.

Saddler faced an even bigger challenge. About 10% of likely Republican voters had a favorable view of him and 9% had an unfavorable view. The rest — 81% — didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

The poll was conducted April 10-22 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs and involved 886 likely Republican primary voters.

It’s not likely that massive reinforcements are coming for any of Walker’s rivals. Though outside groups have rumbled about stepping up attacks on Walker, none has spent significantly.

His rivals haven’t thrown in the towel. They warn his history of violence against women, exaggeration about his business record and academic experience, a pattern of confusing statements on the campaign trail, and a regimen of tightly controlled appearances will make him more vulnerable to Warnock.

Saddler, who has more cash in his account than Black, has snapped up airtime on Fox News for a volley of campaign ads. He’s also aggressively hit the fundraising circuit seeking late cash infusions, pointedly noting that Walker is skipping GOP debates.

“Unlike my opponent, I’m happy to take questions,” Saddler told a group of wealthy Atlanta donors this week.

And Black launched his first TV ad this week, a campaign spot that evokes past remarks from Walker supportive of a pathway to citizenship for millions in the country illegally. But Black has only put about $37,000 behind the ad, giving it limited airtime.

Walker, meanwhile, shows no signs of deviating from his approach. He has hardly, if ever, uttered the names of his GOP opponents. And he brandishes the endorsements of figures from two distinct wings in the Republican hierarchy: Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In a fundraising appeal this week, Walker noted Warnock is “flush with cash” with nearly $26 million in the bank. And he made clear he was readying for the November campaign — and not the May primary.

“The game is a long way from being over,” he said. “I’ve never taken anything for granted — and never will.”

AJC Republican primary poll

The poll was conducted April 10-22 for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. It questioned 886 likely Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

If the election to choose a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate were being held today, for whom would you vote?

Herschel Walker — 66%

Gary Black — 7%

Latham Saddler — 2%

Josh Clark — 1%

Kelvin King — 1%

Jon McColumn — 1%

Undecided — 23%

Overall, do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Herschel Walker?

Favorable — 77%

Unfavorable — 10%

Don’t know; refused to answer — 14%

Overall, do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Gary Black?

Favorable — 27%

Unfavorable — 9%

Don’t know; refused to answer — 64%

Overall, do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Latham Saddler?

Favorable — 10%

Unfavorable — 9%

Don’t know; refused to answer — 81%

Poll information: The survey was administered by the School of Public and International Affairs Survey Research Center at the University of Georgia. The AJC-SPIA Poll was conducted April 10-22 and included a total of 886 likely Republican primary voters in Georgia. The calculated margin of error for the total sample is +/-3.3 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Some totals may not equal 100% because of rounding.