Polls open for Georgia runoffs before high-stakes general election

Voters will see some changes that will help prevent the kind of hours-long lines seen during the primary.

Poll workers have been retrained. Technicians are on hand at every voting location in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties. Voting machines were delivered well in advance of election day.

Nearly 377,000 Georgians already voted in advance of election day, most of them casting absentee ballots. About 60% of early votes were absentee; the rest were cast in person during three weeks of early voting.

With so many voters using absentee ballots, election results might be slow to come in Tuesday night.

Absentee ballots will be counted if they’re received by county election officials before 7 p.m., but each ballot has to be fed through a scanner to be counted, a process that can take days. Election officials say it’s normal for absentee vote-counting to take some time.

But that means close races might not be settled on election night.

The winners of Tuesday’s runoffs will advance to the general election in November, when turnout is expected to break records and exceed 5 million voters.

How to vote in Georgia’s runoffs

All registered voters are eligible to participate on election day Tuesday.

In-person voting locations are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters who requested absentee ballots can cast them if they’re received by county election officials before polls close. Voters can return their absentee ballots at drop boxes set up in many counties.

Check the state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to find polling places, registration information and sample ballots.