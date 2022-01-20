Vincent Fort is challenging David Scott for US House seat

Caption U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. AJC file Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC Caption U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. AJC file Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Scott has carved out a moderate record in the U.S. House. He’s a member of the Blue Dog Coalition, and he’s broken party lines to support George W. Bush’s tax cuts and back Republican-led foreign policy efforts. He also endorsed then-Sen. Johnny Isakson’s reelection bid in 2016.

By contrast, Fort has embraced his party’s left wing. He earned the backing of Sanders, a democratic socialist, during his mayoral bid by calling for the decriminalization of marijuana, free tuition at Atlanta city colleges and other left-leaning initiatives.

Fort’s campaign is one of several ideological battles in Georgia that will help shape of the direction of the Democratic party in 2022.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is rallying left-leaning supporters to take on U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, a centrist, for control of a Gwinnett-based House district after Republicans redrew the political map.

And in the state Legislature, Nabilah Islam – a liberal activist known as “Georgia’s AOC” – is battling state Rep. Beth Moore, a moderate candidate, for an open state Senate seat in Gwinnett.