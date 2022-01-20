Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Vincent Fort is challenging David Scott for US House seat

State Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, called state Sen. Vincent Fort, D-Atlanta, pictured above, a “fanatic” for sponsoring legislation that would prohibit the state from formally observing holidays “celebrating the Confederate States of America.” BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM
caption arrowCaption
State Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, called state Sen. Vincent Fort, D-Atlanta, pictured above, a “fanatic” for sponsoring legislation that would prohibit the state from formally observing holidays “celebrating the Confederate States of America.” BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

U.S. Rep. David Scott drew a primary challenge Thursday from a progressive former legislator who has long been a favorite of Bernie Sanders, setting up a battle between dueling Democratic factions to represent the Atlanta-based district.

Vincent Fort, once the second-ranking Democrat in the state Senate, said Thursday he was challenging Scott because the district needs someone “who is present and progressive.”

“It needs someone who believes in Democratic ideals, and someone who doesn’t vote like a south Georgia Republican,” Fort added. “It needs someone who believes in Medicare for All and doesn’t side with the big banks and predatory lenders.”

He entered the race days after Politico published a lengthy report that questioned whether Scott, 76, is fit to lead the powerful House Agriculture Committee. Scott, who was first elected in 2002, described himself in the report as “strong and vibrant as a roaring lion.”

Fort, who lost a bid for Atlanta mayor in 2017, isn’t the first well-known Democrat to take on Scott. He captured 53% of the vote to defeat Keisha Waites and Michael Owens in 2020. Waites is now an Atlanta city councilmember while Owens is running for secretary of state.

caption arrowCaption
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. AJC file

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. AJC file
caption arrowCaption
U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta. AJC file

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Scott has carved out a moderate record in the U.S. House. He’s a member of the Blue Dog Coalition, and he’s broken party lines to support George W. Bush’s tax cuts and back Republican-led foreign policy efforts. He also endorsed then-Sen. Johnny Isakson’s reelection bid in 2016.

By contrast, Fort has embraced his party’s left wing. He earned the backing of Sanders, a democratic socialist, during his mayoral bid by calling for the decriminalization of marijuana, free tuition at Atlanta city colleges and other left-leaning initiatives.

Fort’s campaign is one of several ideological battles in Georgia that will help shape of the direction of the Democratic party in 2022.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is rallying left-leaning supporters to take on U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, a centrist, for control of a Gwinnett-based House district after Republicans redrew the political map.

And in the state Legislature, Nabilah Islam – a liberal activist known as “Georgia’s AOC” – is battling state Rep. Beth Moore, a moderate candidate, for an open state Senate seat in Gwinnett.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Perdue calls for new election police unit in Georgia
37m ago
‘Backroom deals’ reshape Democratic races in Georgia
21h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp and GOP govs headlining national gun convention
22h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top