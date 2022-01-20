Vincent Fort is challenging David Scott for US House seat

U.S. Rep. David Scott drew a primary challenge Thursday from a progressive former legislator who has long been a favorite of Bernie Sanders, setting up a battle between dueling Democratic factions to represent the Atlanta-based district.
Vincent Fort, once the second-ranking Democrat in the state Senate, said Thursday he was challenging Scott because the district needs someone “who is present and progressive.”
“It needs someone who believes in Democratic ideals, and someone who doesn’t vote like a south Georgia Republican,” Fort added. “It needs someone who believes in Medicare for All and doesn’t side with the big banks and predatory lenders.”
He entered the race days after Politico published a lengthy report that questioned whether Scott, 76, is fit to lead the powerful House Agriculture Committee. Scott, who was first elected in 2002, described himself in the report as “strong and vibrant as a roaring lion.”
Fort, who lost a bid for Atlanta mayor in 2017, isn’t the first well-known Democrat to take on Scott. He captured 53% of the vote to defeat Keisha Waites and Michael Owens in 2020. Waites is now an Atlanta city councilmember while Owens is running for secretary of state.
Credit: KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC
Scott has carved out a moderate record in the U.S. House. He’s a member of the Blue Dog Coalition, and he’s broken party lines to support George W. Bush’s tax cuts and back Republican-led foreign policy efforts. He also endorsed then-Sen. Johnny Isakson’s reelection bid in 2016.
By contrast, Fort has embraced his party’s left wing. He earned the backing of Sanders, a democratic socialist, during his mayoral bid by calling for the decriminalization of marijuana, free tuition at Atlanta city colleges and other left-leaning initiatives.
Fort’s campaign is one of several ideological battles in Georgia that will help shape of the direction of the Democratic party in 2022.
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath is rallying left-leaning supporters to take on U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, a centrist, for control of a Gwinnett-based House district after Republicans redrew the political map.
And in the state Legislature, Nabilah Islam – a liberal activist known as “Georgia’s AOC” – is battling state Rep. Beth Moore, a moderate candidate, for an open state Senate seat in Gwinnett.
